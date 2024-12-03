Only 2600 tickets sold – causing displeasure

But the fact that only 2,600 tickets for Viola Park had been sold by yesterday also made team boss Irene Fuhrmann suspicious. "We have to ask ourselves whether we've done everything we can to promote the game properly," said the Viennese in response to an inquiry from Krone, also in the direction of the Austrian Football Association, which is lagging behind in terms of women's attendance figures. "We're looking forward to the 2,600 fans, because they're coming to support us. But it would be nice if there were even more and they provide a real home atmosphere." Behind closed doors, people are hoping for 3,000.