ÖFB women against Poland
Only 2600 tickets sold – causing displeasure
The fact that only around 2,600 tickets were sold in the run-up to the clash with Poland is causing displeasure among the women's national team.
The final showdown. The deciding match for a ticket to the 2025 European Championship - and nobody is going. Sure, that's an exaggeration.
But the fact that only 2,600 tickets for Viola Park had been sold by yesterday also made team boss Irene Fuhrmann suspicious. "We have to ask ourselves whether we've done everything we can to promote the game properly," said the Viennese in response to an inquiry from Krone, also in the direction of the Austrian Football Association, which is lagging behind in terms of women's attendance figures. "We're looking forward to the 2,600 fans, because they're coming to support us. But it would be nice if there were even more and they provide a real home atmosphere." Behind closed doors, people are hoping for 3,000.
"It's about the European Championship!"
There have already been some great women's matches in Favoriten with two records: Most recently, 8332 fans attended St. Pölten's Champions League clash against defending champions Barça - a record at domestic club level! And last year, the ÖFB girls set a record of 10,051 in the Nations League against France, a figure that had long been unthinkable.
Even ace winger Babsi Dunst could only ponder: "We'd love to fill the stadium in Vienna. But in Austria, unfortunately, we often struggle with spectator numbers." And yet: "I think people now have to get their act together and come to the stadium. We need all the support we can get. The European Championship is at stake."
