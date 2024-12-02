"A feeling for things"
Rangnick named German soccer ambassador!
Austria's soccer team manager Ralf Rangnick has been named "German Football Ambassador 2024" at the ISPO sports trade fair in Munich!
The prize is awarded every year to coaches, trainers, players or players who contribute to the positive image of Germany and soccer abroad. At the award ceremony, Rangnick called for greater social and political commitment on the part of professional athletes.
"Until a few years ago, people still took the view that Sport is sport, politics is politics - and one has nothing to do with the other," said the 66-year-old.
"A feeling for things that are correct and things that are not correct!"
"But I believe that the world now presents us with such great challenges that it is no longer possible to completely separate the two." Everyone has "a feeling for things that are correct and things that are not correct".
In July, Lothar Matthäus and posthumously the late Andreas Brehme had already received the honorary award of the "German Football Ambassadors" association, which was founded in 2012.
The prize money was donated to Franz Beckenbauer's foundation. His widow Heidi Beckenbauer received it on the same stage as Rangnick on Monday evening.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.