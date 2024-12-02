Bundesliga annual results: Three clubs in the red

Although Salzburg are currently on a downward spiral in sporting terms, they remain the league's top club with a turnover of 182.59 million euros. The club recorded a drop of just over four million compared to the same period last year. Nevertheless, this is more than what Sturm Graz (€54.38m turnover), LASK (€48.51m) and Rapid (€44.38m) achieved together. With a plus of EUR 24.69 million, the "Bulls" also clearly have the best annual result after tax. Sturm achieved a record turnover in the year they won the double, leaving a profit of 30,000 euros.