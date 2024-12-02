Salzburg still top of the league
Bundesliga annual results: Three clubs in the red
With Hartberg, WSG Tirol and GAK, three Bundesliga clubs recorded a negative annual result in the past 2023/24 financial year. This is according to the clubs' key financial figures published by the Bundesliga on Monday.
As had already been leaked, Vienna's Austria recorded a plus of 11.24 million euros. Red Bull Salzburg (+24.69 million) remained the top club. Austria Klagenfurt was the only club not to submit any figures by the deadline.
Although Salzburg are currently on a downward spiral in sporting terms, they remain the league's top club with a turnover of 182.59 million euros. The club recorded a drop of just over four million compared to the same period last year. Nevertheless, this is more than what Sturm Graz (€54.38m turnover), LASK (€48.51m) and Rapid (€44.38m) achieved together. With a plus of EUR 24.69 million, the "Bulls" also clearly have the best annual result after tax. Sturm achieved a record turnover in the year they won the double, leaving a profit of 30,000 euros.
Austria Vienna benefits from one-off effect
With a turnover of 48.38 million euros, Vienna's Austria ranked fourth in the league. The increase in the balance sheet of the club, which has been plagued by financial worries in recent years, is due to a one-off effect, the discontinuation of the loan for the Generali Arena at home. This reduced the negative equity from EUR 20.66 million to EUR 9.42 million. The remaining liabilities of the Viennese Bundesliga club amount to 59.44 million euros. Apart from Austria, only Blau-Weiß Linz in the top flight has negative equity (-433,000 euros).
LASK (3.38 million), WAC (0.46 million), Rapid (0.19 million), Blau-Weiß Linz (82,000) and Altach (14,000) also recorded a plus in their annual results. WSG Tirol recorded the biggest loss with -651,000 euros. Hartberg recorded -586,000 euros and promoted GAK -436,000 euros. According to Bundesliga information, Klagenfurt did not submit audited financial statements by the required deadline (June 30, 2024).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.