Politicians after KTM bankruptcy: “Owners required”

"It's up to the owner"

"The scale surprised us all. We need to shed light on how such a robust company could slide into insolvency within just a few months," says Markus Achleitner, Upper Austria's Upper Provincial Councillor for Economic Affairs. The ÖVP politician said at a press conference on Monday with regard to the restructuring plan and the necessary financing, in which Stefan Pierer will also have to make his contribution: "The owner is called upon. The court will also examine the extent to which he has to contribute to the restructuring of the company."