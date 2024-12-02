Bells & Beats
Samsung’s roadshow brings groove to the Advent season
This year, Samsung invites you to an Advent experience 2.0: from December 3 to 14, the Bells & Beats Roadshow will be stopping off in five cities. Without any clichés, choirs or candlelight, but with a fresh mix of music, interactive experiences and innovative technology:
The focus of the roadshow is the "Circle to Search with Google" function, which allows users to quickly search for information about images, videos or text on the screen by simply circling the content they are looking for with their finger.
Tech meets tracks - and everyone celebrates with
At each location, visitors can expect a unique set-up with
- Live DJs: Camo & Krooked, Serafin, Laura Sierra, Anna Ullrich and the Dream DJ Team deliver the respective soundtrack of the day.
- XXL Advent calendar and more: In addition to a goodie calendar and prize wheel, the Samsung Christmas truck also has karaoke and a photo booth in its luggage.
- Creative features: Visitors:inside have the opportunity to experience "Circle to Search with Google" on the latest models of the Samsung S24 series and thus receive winning tickets that can be redeemed for cool prizes on the wheel of fortune or surprises such as punch.
All this takes place in front of backdrops that are just as impressive as the beats themselves: whether Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna, popular university spots in Salzburg, Innsbruck and Graz or Martin-Luther-Platz in Linz.
Visitors are cordially invited to be there when Samsung says thank you to its community with a literal "truckload" of gifts and brings the year to a close together. The aim is also to do good together: Samsung will donate 5 euros per visitor:in to "Licht ins Dunkel" in cooperation with the Schönbrunn Palace Christmas Market.
Tour stops and highlights:
- Salzburg | 03.12.2024 Unipark Nonntal, 12-18h DJ Laura Sierra (15-17h)
- Innsbruck | 05.12.2024 University of Innsbruck SoWi, 12-18h DJ Serafin (16-18h)
- Linz | 07.12.2024 Martin-Luther-Platz, 13-19h Multimedia Experience by point_normals
- Graz | 09.12.2024 FH Joanneum, 10-16h DJ Anna Ullrich (12-14h)
- Vienna | 13-14.12.2024 Christmas market Schönbrunn Palace, 14-20h 13.12.: Camo & Krooked (16-18h) 14.12.: Dream DJ Team (16-18h)
- More info and updates at: bellsandbeats.samsung.at
