Shine like the stars
Exciting lingerie looks for the party season
Christmas time is party time - and this trend is particularly sexy! Because now is the best time to give sexy lingerie the appearance it deserves.
The stars have long been leading the way and styling exciting bustiers, skimpy panties or cheeky negligees into breathtaking party outfits. No wonder sexy lingerie styles are in high season around the Christmas holidays.
Lingerie looks on trend
Thanks to transparent dresses, skirts and tops, sexy lingerie becomes the eye-catcher of the outfit. But glamorous pieces based on the lingerie look are also particularly suitable for a party look on New Year's Eve or the next glittering Christmas party with friends.
You'll find them at Intimissimi, Calzedonia and Tezenis, which also have plenty of pieces for the next glittering party in their Christmas collections.
Glitter and glamor
Sexy bustiers - in lace or with sequins, for example - can be combined with black pants and skirts as a "finishing touch" or flash out seductively under blazers. If you like it particularly sexy, slip into the matching glitter hot pants.
Sparkling tops become an eye-catching look with equally sparkling hot pants or mini skirts, but also look great with velvet pants.
Sexy jumpsuits with exciting cuts or in a transparent look provide plenty of glamor and sex appeal at the next party. And glitter pants are of course available in numerous colors and variations.
Sexy negligee dresses
Everyone cuts a fine figure in glittering trouser suits and shimmering velvet dresses.
But a black negligee dress is particularly seductive. And with exciting tights and high heels, the star look is perfect!
Show off your legs!
Speaking of tights: they can also be more exciting than the rest of the year in the coming weeks.
Whether with rhinestones, sparkling accents or a glittering fishnet pattern: these exciting stockings will enhance any outfit and show off your legs perfectly.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.