Europe’s next car giant is now wobbling

The governing parties are demanding that the Chairman of the Board of Directors, John Elkann, report to Parliament on the future prospects of the Stellantis plants in Italy. "The transition to the new management requires responsibility, job security and an expansion of expertise. It is therefore all the more important that John Elkann comes to Parliament as soon as possible to report on the future of Stellantis," said "Fratelli d'Italia" group leader Tommaso Foti.