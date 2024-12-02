Families under the spell of magic on the Mörbisch lake stage

The light shows make children's eyes light up

The absolute highlight was once again the impressive projection shows on the lake stage with the world's largest nativity scene. Set designer Manfred Waba, who designed the magical backdrop with all his creativity, also mingled with the amazed guests. At the end of the light shows, the sensational performances always garnered a lot of applause. "The best thing for me is when the visitors have a great time and enjoy the 'winter wonder' to the full," emphasizes Manfred Waba.