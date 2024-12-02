Vorteilswelt
Families under the spell of magic on the Mörbisch lake stage

Nachrichten
02.12.2024 14:00

1000 winners accepted the Krone's invitation to the "Winter Wonder Mörbisch". On the lake stage, the world's largest nativity scene and colorful shows amazed visitors.

0 Kommentare

There was a huge crowd on the first Sunday in Advent in the middle of the "Winter Wonder Mörbisch". There were lots of smiling faces to be seen on this "Krone" family day. Even before the opening at 3 pm, there was a long queue of visitors waiting at the entrance. 1000 guests were lucky enough to win the "Krone" prize draw.

Satisfied families from Purbach, Vienna and Eisenstadt were among the lucky winners of the "Krone" prize draw. All visitors enjoyed the first Advent Sunday at the "Winter Wonder Mörbisch" to the full. "A wonderful experience", was the tenor.
Satisfied families from Purbach, Vienna and Eisenstadt were among the lucky winners of the "Krone" prize draw. All visitors enjoyed the first Advent Sunday at the "Winter Wonder Mörbisch" to the full. "A wonderful experience", was the tenor.
Satisfied families from Purbach, Vienna and Eisenstadt were among the lucky winners of the "Krone" prize draw. All visitors enjoyed the first Advent Sunday at the "Winter Wonder Mörbisch" to the full. "A wonderful experience", was the tenor.
In addition to the many Christmas stalls, a varied supporting program with magicians, stilt walkers and a concert by the regional orchestra created an excellent atmosphere. The children got together to do handicrafts, paint and play games.

The light shows make children's eyes light up
The absolute highlight was once again the impressive projection shows on the lake stage with the world's largest nativity scene. Set designer Manfred Waba, who designed the magical backdrop with all his creativity, also mingled with the amazed guests. At the end of the light shows, the sensational performances always garnered a lot of applause. "The best thing for me is when the visitors have a great time and enjoy the 'winter wonder' to the full," emphasizes Manfred Waba.

There was no shortage of culinary delights either. Food stalls rounded off the culinary offerings with all kinds of delicacies. Families from near and far were delighted with the pre-Christmas atmosphere right up to the end. The "Winterwunder Mörbisch" is open from Friday to Sunday from 3 pm to 10 pm until January 5, 2025. All detailed information can be found at winterwunder.at.

