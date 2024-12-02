Vorteilswelt
Causes a stir

Liz Hurley fires up her fans with a nude photo

Nachrichten
02.12.2024 16:00

These birthday wishes are also a real feast for the eyes of her fans. Because Liz Hurley congratulated her stylist on Instagram with a nude photo!

0 Kommentare

Liz Hurley's fans were amazed when she sent her stylist Sandy Linter a particularly revealing birthday wish via Instagram at the weekend. 

Nude photo for her birthday
Hurley, who is being made up by her make-up artist in the photo, simply wore nothing at all for the snapshot! Only the back of the chair and her arms prevent fans from seeing everything!

Linter is not only "my wonderful friend", but also "my make-up queen for 30 years", Hurley gushed about the birthday girl.

The beautiful actress then posted more snaps from the last three decades of friendship with her stylist in the photo gallery. 

Fans rejoice over sexy photo
In the comments, however, fans especially raved about Hurley's nude photo. "The first photo ... I wish I had been there too. Would give years of my life to be there", one of the Brit's followers gushed.

Another added: "You are clearly one of the most beautiful women in the world ... Forever young." And yet another quipped: "I think your make-up artist needs an assistant."

Hurley doesn't seem to age
Even though the photo that is causing so much excitement among fans is probably from the 59-year-old's archive, Hurley proves time and again on Instagram that the years seem to pass her by without a trace.

She first published a bikini photo that was taken during a shoot for her swimwear line. And Hurley looks fantastic as always!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
