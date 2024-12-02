Eleven-year-olds in Sweden as contract killers

A sense of belonging and adrenaline rush as motives

According to a report by the National Council for Crime Prevention, some children even choose the jobs themselves because they are looking for money, an adrenaline rush, recognition or a sense of belonging. "Nowadays, everyone wants to be a murderer," says Viktor G., who managed to get out of a gang at the age of 22. The 25-year-old had his first brush with the police at 13.