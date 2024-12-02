Drama over Innsbruck
Paraglider plunges to his death during “stunt”
A terrible recreational accident on Sunday afternoon on Innsbruck's Nordkette mountain range. A paraglider crashed during a spectacular maneuver in front of several witnesses. All help came too late for the 30-year-old. He succumbed to his serious injuries at the scene of the accident.
The accident happened shortly before 2.30 pm. The 30-year-old wanted to fly downhill from the Hafelekar with his "speed glider" - but apparently not without spectacular, risky maneuvers!
"Double roll" was not an option
"After taking off, he did a double roll, according to witnesses. This caused him to lose so much altitude that the second roll was no longer possible and he hit the ground with full force in the area of a steep gully," reported the police early on Monday morning.
The crew of the arriving emergency helicopter continued the resuscitation measures, but these had to be terminated without success.
Body recovered by police helicopter
The injuries were too severe and the 30-year-old died at the scene of the accident. His body was recovered by police helicopter.
