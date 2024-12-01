All over Austria
Black ice and sub-zero temperatures: cold front coming
Black ice and heavy precipitation await us throughout Austria in the coming week. The sun will only come through occasionally. Maximum temperatures will range from minus two to eleven degrees.
Fog patches will predominate over the lowlands in the north, east and south on Monday . Otherwise, the sun will mostly shine. By the afternoon, the clouds will spread to Upper Austria, western Upper Styria and Upper Carinthia. The highest daily temperatures will be between two and eleven degrees.
From Tuesday, a partly heavy cold front will move through the whole country. There will be more rain showers in the west and north and it will rain almost continuously. There is even a risk of black ice in the inner Alps. The snow line will drop to 700 to 1000 meters above sea level. A maximum of seven degrees is expected by the afternoon. In some parts of Austria, temperatures will remain below zero.
Dense clouds and occasional rain showers are expected on Wednesday. Especially in the north, there will be heavy rain showers at times. The cloud fields will remain thickest on the northern side of the Alps. The wind will blow weakly from northerly directions. In the morning, temperatures will be between minus five and plus three degrees. During the course of the day, temperatures will climb to a maximum of seven degrees.
It will clear up a little on Thursday. The clouds will move eastwards in the morning. Then mainly sunny weather will prevail. The wind will be weak to moderate. Minus two to plus six degrees can be reached throughout Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.