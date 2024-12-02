Salzburger Nockerln
A gastronomic legend invited to a big party
It was not only the heavy traffic in the parking lot in front of the Stanglwirt on Sunday evening that made it clear: There's a lot going on here! Upon entering the hallowed halls, it became clear why: Hangar 7 manager Reinhard Stocker welcomed around 300 guests to his 70th birthday party! No wonder, as the Red Bull manager has shaped dozens of careers in his career.
They all lined up patiently at the entrance to the hotel to personally congratulate the birthday boy. "Of course we've packed a chocolate gift! ", revealed the Berger chocolatier family. Extreme sportsman Felix Baumgartner brought a secret gift for the birthday boy and a pair of skis for himself. However, he has not yet wagged over the surrounding slopes with them. He simply hasn't had time yet: "I've never actually taken my skis off the luggage rack of my car," Baumgartner says with a smile. The base jumper is also putting extreme sports on hold at the moment. "I'm just enjoying my life at the moment," he says, deeply relaxed.
Ikarus head chef Martin Klein has no time to relax just yet. The Hangar-7 restaurant will be renovated from the end of January. However, the gourmet restaurant will continue to operate during this time. But at a different location - on the Wolfschwang Alm! "We have had to rebuild a few things on the Alm and completely refurbish the kitchen," said Klein, who traveled to Tyrol accompanied by his wife Alexandra.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.