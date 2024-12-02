Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Salzburger Nockerln

A gastronomic legend invited to a big party

Nachrichten
02.12.2024 14:51
Red Bull manager Reinhard Stocker's 70th birthday was duly celebrated at the Stanglwirt until the early hours of the morning. Numerous well-known guests came together.
0 Kommentare

It was not only the heavy traffic in the parking lot in front of the Stanglwirt on Sunday evening that made it clear: There's a lot going on here! Upon entering the hallowed halls, it became clear why: Hangar 7 manager Reinhard Stocker welcomed around 300 guests to his 70th birthday party! No wonder, as the Red Bull manager has shaped dozens of careers in his career.

Celebrity chef Roland Trettl (left) is part of the Red Bull clique, as is motorsport legend Gerhard Berger. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Celebrity chef Roland Trettl (left) is part of the Red Bull clique, as is motorsport legend Gerhard Berger.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Model and stuntwoman Miriam Höller and distiller Hans Reisetbauer also came to the party. (Bild: Markus Tschepp)
Model and stuntwoman Miriam Höller and distiller Hans Reisetbauer also came to the party.
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)
Gut Aiderbichl boss Dieter Ehrengruber with his partner Gabriele. Franz Beckenbauer's son Joel scurried into the photo. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Gut Aiderbichl boss Dieter Ehrengruber with his partner Gabriele. Franz Beckenbauer's son Joel scurried into the photo.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Former ski star Fritz Strobl and his wife Bettina kept an eye on things from the balcony. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Former ski star Fritz Strobl and his wife Bettina kept an eye on things from the balcony.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Entrepreneur couple Alexander and Julia Pappas mingled with the guests. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Entrepreneur couple Alexander and Julia Pappas mingled with the guests.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

They all lined up patiently at the entrance to the hotel to personally congratulate the birthday boy. "Of course we've packed a chocolate gift! ", revealed the Berger chocolatier family. Extreme sportsman Felix Baumgartner brought a secret gift for the birthday boy and a pair of skis for himself. However, he has not yet wagged over the surrounding slopes with them. He simply hasn't had time yet: "I've never actually taken my skis off the luggage rack of my car," Baumgartner says with a smile. The base jumper is also putting extreme sports on hold at the moment. "I'm just enjoying my life at the moment," he says, deeply relaxed.

Ikarus head chef Martin Klein has no time to relax just yet. The Hangar-7 restaurant will be renovated from the end of January. However, the gourmet restaurant will continue to operate during this time. But at a different location - on the Wolfschwang Alm! "We have had to rebuild a few things on the Alm and completely refurbish the kitchen," said Klein, who traveled to Tyrol accompanied by his wife Alexandra.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisa Torner
Elisa Torner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf