Ferlach students plan their own bus stop

The Sparkassenplatz in the gunsmith town is an important traffic junction in the Rosental valley. Not only are numerous commuters to be found there every day, but also hundreds of students who attend the HTL in Ferlach. And a group from the school's industrial design branch set itself the goal of beautifying and upgrading the transport hub. There was only room for a few pupils under the existing bus shelters and they often had to wait in the rain for their connection.