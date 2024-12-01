Acting legend Niels Arestrup dead at 75

Schlöndorff's "Diplomacy" also thrives on his acting skills. In the film drama about the failure to destroy Paris in 1944, he plays the German General Dietrich von Choltitz. In a thrilling psychological duel between two completely unequal men, the film tells how a Swedish diplomat (André Dussollier), in an unprecedented struggle, dissuades the Nazi general (Arestrup), who is determined to do anything, from his murderous plan to blow up the French capital, which Hitler had ordered ("Paris must not fall into the hands of the enemy, or only as a field of rubble").