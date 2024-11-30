Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Battle for the US dollar

Trump now threatens BRICS countries with high tariffs

Nachrichten
30.11.2024 22:38

Almost not a day goes by without the US President-elect threatening some country with his favorite weapon, the tariff club. Now it is aimed at countries in the BRICS alliance and their efforts to break the dominance of the US dollar.

0 Kommentare

"We demand a commitment that they will not create a new BRICS currency or support another currency to replace the mighty US dollar," Trump wrote on his online platform Truth Social on Saturday. Otherwise, he would impose "100 percent tariffs" on goods from these countries.

The acronym BRICS stands for the initials of the first five members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates were added at the beginning of this year. This is a group of emerging industrial nations. Other countries are also seeking membership.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin wants to position the BRICS states "against the West" and the US-led world order. (Bild: APA/AFP/Alexander NEMENOV)
Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin wants to position the BRICS states "against the West" and the US-led world order.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Alexander NEMENOV)

The heads of state and government of the alliance met for a summit in the Russian city of Kazan at the end of October. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin swore the participants to greater cooperation, particularly in the financial sector.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied that Moscow's aim was to fight the dominance of the US dollar on the world markets with the help of BRICS. However, Putin had previously repeatedly criticized the dominance of the US currency and announced his intention to establish an independent payment and clearing system within the BRICS.

To date, the US currency has been by far the most important in global payment transactions. By introducing a different, non-Western currency, Moscow hopes to be less affected by the sanctions imposed by the West due to the war in Ukraine.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf