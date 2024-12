Why Schladming is playing in the Champions League

"Krone": The Styrian Chamber of Commerce recently published a study on the added value of Styrian cable car companies. "Without them, some valleys would be in the doldrums," it said. Is it really that dramatic?

Mathias Schattleitner: Without tourism, some valleys would really be in the dark. In Styria, industry often plays a major role, but in the Upper Enns Valley - as in Salzburg and Tyrol - tourism is much more important. We had our own value creation study last year: the annual stimulus for the economy amounted to one billion euros.