Every 5th woman is still a victim of violence today

A colorful accent with a strong signal effect: every year, visible support in the fight against violence against women becomes more important. This year, the Festspielhaus St. Pölten is once again lit up in orange on event days. "We must consistently ensure that any kind of violence against girls and women has no place in our society, because every incident is clearly one too many. As a cultural institution, the Festspielhaus St. Pölten is a place of social discourse, and our programme reflects the burning issues of our time," emphasizes Managing Director Thomas Gludovatz.