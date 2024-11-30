ORF star says "Adieu"
From now on Birgit Fenderl takes over the direction herself
Major changes are currently taking place at ORF. There is talk of savings. . . will soon no longer be Birgit Fenderl's problem. The journalist and presenter ("Studio 2") has been with the company for 31 years and is leaving at the end of December. She tells us what comes next - and the "Krone" reveals the hottest candidates for Fenderl's successor.
Even before the ORF has completed major changes to some of its formats ("Konkret", "Im Zentrum" and "Studio 2"), a real figurehead of the company is saying goodbye. Birgit Fenderl, the former ZiB lady and "Studio 2" presenter, will soon be going her own way.
Many ORF programs are being restructured
She does it without resentment or agony, but still with a teary eye: "Yes, and I can't really imagine when I have my last show in December. After all, I've presented tens of thousands of shows," the proud mother of a daughter (Anna wants to pursue a career as an actress) tells the "Krone". We are chatting at a time when the ORF Foundation Council is discussing cost-cutting measures, which will not only result in the loss of individual programs, but inevitably also the loss of some long-standing ORF faces.
Passing on know-how, especially to women
None of this is journalist and author Fenderl's cup of tea: "Sometimes it gets bumpier than it is at the moment. But I still have the feeling that I'm the director of what I'm doing now," says the 53-year-old Viennese, who is now increasingly focusing on moderating, where she works with agencies. "But I also want to give keynote speeches, media training and women's know-how," she tells us, having taught at universities of applied sciences for decades. However, she and her love of television are not quite at an end: "I'm open to the things that are coming."
All the best to Birgit Fenderl - with so many emotions, a few tears will certainly be shed at her farewell on December 20. . .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.