Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

ORF star says "Adieu"

From now on Birgit Fenderl takes over the direction herself

Nachrichten
30.11.2024 20:00

Major changes are currently taking place at ORF. There is talk of savings. . . will soon no longer be Birgit Fenderl's problem. The journalist and presenter ("Studio 2") has been with the company for 31 years and is leaving at the end of December. She tells us what comes next - and the "Krone" reveals the hottest candidates for Fenderl's successor.

0 Kommentare

Even before the ORF has completed major changes to some of its formats ("Konkret", "Im Zentrum" and "Studio 2"), a real figurehead of the company is saying goodbye. Birgit Fenderl, the former ZiB lady and "Studio 2" presenter, will soon be going her own way.

Many ORF programs are being restructured
She does it without resentment or agony, but still with a teary eye: "Yes, and I can't really imagine when I have my last show in December. After all, I've presented tens of thousands of shows," the proud mother of a daughter (Anna wants to pursue a career as an actress) tells the "Krone". We are chatting at a time when the ORF Foundation Council is discussing cost-cutting measures, which will not only result in the loss of individual programs, but inevitably also the loss of some long-standing ORF faces.

Birgit Fenderl (2nd from left) with her long-standing "Studio 2" colleagues Norbert Oberhauser, Verena Scheitz (she also has to leave as part of the program restructuring) and Martin Ferdiny (from left). (Bild: ORF)
Birgit Fenderl (2nd from left) with her long-standing "Studio 2" colleagues Norbert Oberhauser, Verena Scheitz (she also has to leave as part of the program restructuring) and Martin Ferdiny (from left).
(Bild: ORF)

Passing on know-how, especially to women
None of this is journalist and author Fenderl's cup of tea: "Sometimes it gets bumpier than it is at the moment. But I still have the feeling that I'm the director of what I'm doing now," says the 53-year-old Viennese, who is now increasingly focusing on moderating, where she works with agencies. "But I also want to give keynote speeches, media training and women's know-how," she tells us, having taught at universities of applied sciences for decades. However, she and her love of television are not quite at an end: "I'm open to the things that are coming."

"Studio 2" successor: Johanna Setzer from Styria has been part of the core team at PULS4 for years. She has mastered all the arts of presenting. (Bild: Jöchl Martin)
"Studio 2" successor: Johanna Setzer from Styria has been part of the core team at PULS4 for years. She has mastered all the arts of presenting.
(Bild: Jöchl Martin)
"Studio 2" successor candidate: Once in radio, then in the service of PULS4, Barbara Fleissner would have the best qualifications for all formats. (Bild: Moni FELLNER)
"Studio 2" successor candidate: Once in radio, then in the service of PULS4, Barbara Fleissner would have the best qualifications for all formats.
(Bild: Moni FELLNER)
"Studio 2" successor candidate: Conny Kreuter is developing into ORF's all-purpose weapon. After "Fit mit den Stars" and "Dancing Stars" now "Studio 2"? (Bild: ORF)
"Studio 2" successor candidate: Conny Kreuter is developing into ORF's all-purpose weapon. After "Fit mit den Stars" and "Dancing Stars" now "Studio 2"?
(Bild: ORF)

All the best to Birgit Fenderl - with so many emotions, a few tears will certainly be shed at her farewell on December 20. . .

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf