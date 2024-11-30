Russian attacks on Aleppo for the first time since 2016

On Friday afternoon, the command center of the rebels led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham reported that their fighters had entered several districts of Aleppo. The commander of the Jaish al-Issa rebel brigade, Mustafa Abdul Jaber, explained that the rapid advance was due to the fact that the Iranian-backed forces had been weakened. Iran's allies in the region have lost strength due to Israeli attacks during the Gaza war and the offensive in Lebanon.