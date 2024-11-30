Rebels advance
Russian attacks on Aleppo for the first time since 2016
Following a rebel offensive, the Syrian city of Aleppo has been hit by Russian airstrikes. Russian warplanes flew attacks on parts of the city of Aleppo on Saturday night "for the first time since 2016", explained the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The Syrian branch of the al-Qaeda terrorist network, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its allies controlled "most of the city as well as government centers and prisons".
Regime had airport closed
The attacks took place after Aleppo airport had been closed and all flights had been canceled. According to Syrian military personnel, additional military aid is expected from Russia in order to avert the takeover of Aleppo province by the enemies of President Bashar al-Assad.
Damascus expects Russian military equipment to arrive at the Hmeimim military base near the Syrian coastal city of Latakia within the next 72 hours.
Rebels say they have taken Aleppo
On Friday, rebels said they had captured Aleppo in the course of a surprise offensive. They had advanced into the center of the city, the rebels announced. Syrian state television denied the information. The military stated that it was opposing the rebels. The insurgents had suffered heavy losses in the areas surrounding Aleppo and Idlib.
On Friday afternoon, the command center of the rebels led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham reported that their fighters had entered several districts of Aleppo. The commander of the Jaish al-Issa rebel brigade, Mustafa Abdul Jaber, explained that the rapid advance was due to the fact that the Iranian-backed forces had been weakened. Iran's allies in the region have lost strength due to Israeli attacks during the Gaza war and the offensive in Lebanon.
"Large-scale attack on a broad front"
According to army and insurgent circles, the rebels led by Hajat Tahrir al-Sham advanced into the province of Aleppo, which is controlled by the Syrian government, on Wednesday. The Syrian military spoke of a "major attack on a broad front". It was the largest attack since a ceasefire was agreed in March 2020.
After years of fighting between rebels and Assad's troops, Russia and Turkey had negotiated an agreement that cemented the status quo, which is now being called into question by the rebel offensive. Assad's most important ally, alongside Iran, is Russia, while Turkey supports rebel groups. According to informed sources, Turkey has given the green light for the offensive.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.