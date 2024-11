No Carinthian summer without the big Nockisfest!

Next year, the local pop icons will once again invite their fans to the three-day weekend party on Lake Millstatt from September 19 to 21. And for the 30th edition, numerous music colleagues have once again answered the call of the successful hosts. On the Friday, guests will be put in the mood by the Grubertalern from Tyrol, pop legend Bata Illic and Reiner Kirsten from the Black Forest, among others.