“Seen live”: Vonn even amazes Odermatt

Murisier: "Would put money on Lindsey"

In February, the highlight is the World Ski Championships in Saalbach. "Unfortunately, as a professional ski racer, I'm not allowed to bet on ski races, otherwise I'd put money on Lindsey winning a medal," says Odermatt colleague Justin Murisier. "The women's downhill slope in Saalbach is very flat, Vonn will be able to fully exploit her great gliding strength there."