Unrest in Leverkusen
First Salzburg pancaked, now fuss about star striker
After the clear 5:0 victory over Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League, there is unrest in Leverkusen: In a video on the net, Bayer striker Victor Boniface can be seen driving at 140 km/h with his cell phone. Criticism is now raining down.
Champions Leverkusen are aiming for a three-pointer at Union Berlin on Saturday. But Victor Boniface is causing quite a stir ahead of the Bundesliga match. The Bayer attacker can be seen in an Instagram clip by Nigerian rapper Zoro Swagbag. The 23-year-old is driving his Mercedes AMG, but has his cell phone in his hand.
He speeds along the highway at 141 km/h while co-driver Zoro sings along to one of his songs. A 120 km/h speed limit sign can be seen shortly beforehand. This means that Boniface was also speeding. The video has since been deleted.
Alonso: "That's not allowed"
"Of course that's not good, it's not allowed. That doesn't have to happen. He knows that. But we have to tell him that it wasn't right, it wasn't allowed," said coach Xabi Alonso angrily in an interview with Bild.
The club also reacted. "We are looking into the matter and investigating it. If the incident is confirmed, we will of course speak to Victor about it as soon as possible. He's not just a role model - it's fundamentally about not endangering yourself or other people on the road."
Serious accident a few weeks ago
It was only around five weeks ago that Boniface was involved in a serious car accident after the German Bundesliga's top match against Eintracht Frankfurt. "But instead of drawing the consequences, he's on his cell phone as a driver on the highway," one user complains online. Boniface is one of Leverkusen's mainstays. The striker has scored eight goals in 15 games this season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
