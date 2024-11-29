New ÖFB boss felt like he was in court

In the direction of Götschhofer and Geisler, Bartosch said: "Nevertheless, I always reach out and seek cooperation. I hope that we can somehow get the two of them on board." The new ÖFB boss described himself as "consensus-oriented. I am convinced that I can contribute to the good of the ÖFB with my many years of experience and my qualities." He is calm in the face of possible crossfire. "I wouldn't have accepted the position if I couldn't stand it."