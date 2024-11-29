Turbulent meeting
New ÖFB boss felt like he was in court
Wolfgang Bartosch was elected as the new interim president of the ÖFB on Friday - sportkrone reported. Afterwards, the 66-year-old reported a "very unpleasant atmosphere, courtroom-like, as it was not the first time in the presidium".
Bartosch, head of the Styrian regional association, succeeds Klaus Mitterdorfer, who stepped down on November 21. According to the statutes, one of the four current vice presidents Gerhard Götschhofer (Upper Austria), Josef Geisler (Tyrol), Johann Gartner (Lower Austria) and Philip Thonhauser (Bundesliga) would originally have been reserved for the top chair.
However, of this quartet, only Götschhofer, who had joined from Australia, stood for election at the Executive Committee meeting and received three out of twelve votes - his own and those of Geisler and Wolfgang Zingerle (Salzburg).
Amendment to the statutes due to "imminent danger"
Against this backdrop, ÖFB General Secretary Thomas Hollerer invoked a paragraph that allows the statutes to be amended outside of the general meeting in the event of "imminent danger". The presidium voted 9:3 in favor of the amendment, so that in the current situation not only a vice-president but also a "normal" member of the presidium could become the association's boss, and the way was clear for Bartosch.
He received ten votes - Zingerle voted for the Styrian, while Götschhofer and Geisler remained in opposition. According to "Krone" information, individual members of the Executive Committee are therefore considering contesting the election.
Meeting in an "unpleasant atmosphere"
In this context, Bartosch spoke of a "very controversial discussion that delayed the actual start of the agenda. Unfortunately, it was a very unpleasant atmosphere, courtroom-like, as was not the first time in the Presidium. However, I believe that the majority situation speaks for itself."
In the direction of Götschhofer and Geisler, Bartosch said: "Nevertheless, I always reach out and seek cooperation. I hope that we can somehow get the two of them on board." The new ÖFB boss described himself as "consensus-oriented. I am convinced that I can contribute to the good of the ÖFB with my many years of experience and my qualities." He is calm in the face of possible crossfire. "I wouldn't have accepted the position if I couldn't stand it."
