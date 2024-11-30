Vorteilswelt
Mark narrowly missed

Bregenz want a successful end to the first half of the season

Nachrichten
30.11.2024 08:25

Bregenz welcome Kapfenberger SV on Sunday (10.30 am) in the final round of the first half of the second Bundesliga season, where they can set an important course. But it could go either way - sports director Predrag Zivanovic makes it clear which way it will be.

A win would see the Black & Whites overtake the Falcons again and move into fourth place. A defeat, on the other hand, would mean losing touch with the leaders. Even a draw would make it difficult to launch an attack on the top in the second half of the season. "We want to finish with a complete success, which would mean fourth place," says sporting director Predrag Zivanovic, setting the direction.

A few brakes
Bregenz can look back on a successful fall so far, even if they will narrowly (or less narrowly) miss the (very high) mark of 27 points from the previous season. "We had a lot of absentees with a small squad. Of course, the departure of Djawal Kaiba to Altach also hurts a lot," says Zivanovic, explaining the biggest obstacles to an even more successful first half of the season. But he wants to react to this. "Depending on the duration of the injury, we will see what opportunities we have to acquire new players in the winter," says the sporting director with a view to the transfer market.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Dominik Omerzell
Dominik Omerzell
