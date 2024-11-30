Bregenz want a successful end to the first half of the season

A few brakes

Bregenz can look back on a successful fall so far, even if they will narrowly (or less narrowly) miss the (very high) mark of 27 points from the previous season. "We had a lot of absentees with a small squad. Of course, the departure of Djawal Kaiba to Altach also hurts a lot," says Zivanovic, explaining the biggest obstacles to an even more successful first half of the season. But he wants to react to this. "Depending on the duration of the injury, we will see what opportunities we have to acquire new players in the winter," says the sporting director with a view to the transfer market.