After 3.5 years of lockdown
Nikolo brings the U2: “Finally, I’m very happy!”
It took a long time: from December 6, the purple line will run to Karlsplatz again. The "Krone" explored Vienna's most modern subway section in advance
It is without understatement the comeback of the year and a premature Christmas miracle: from December 6, St. Nicholas Day, the U2 will finally run continuously again. The purple line between Karlsplatz and Schottentor has been closed since May 31, 2021 - passengers have been out of action for a good 3.5 years.
Reopening was postponed twice
During a test ride at Volkstheater station on Friday, public transport city councillor Peter Hanke (SPÖ) announced the good news: "Yes, it took longer. Thanks to the Viennese for being so patient." The U2 should have been running continuously again in the fall of 2023, but there were delays in the construction work. Unforeseeable construction challenges and "surprises" were to blame, they say. In addition to a mammoth tusk, an undocumented sewer was also discovered.
The U2 main line should have reopened at the start of school in September 2024. But this date was not met either. Earth movements during the construction work meant that the platform screen doors that had already been installed had to be replaced again. For a long time, there was talk of "fall 2024" as the new opening date.
But then there were language difficulties between Wiener Linien and the French software company responsible for the new platform screen doors and the associated software. Wiener Linien boss Alexandra Reinagl also admitted to "management errors".
4800 meters of new rails, 200 new platform screen doors
A lot has happened on the modernized line. 4.8 kilometers of rails were replaced. 200 platform screen door modules with 16,000 square meters of glass were installed - they should make public transport travel even more pleasant and subway operations even more reliable. According to Wiener Linien, the platform screen doors mean that lost objects on the tracks, for example, can no longer interfere with the operation of the subway.
Six elevators and 10 escalators were also replaced. The tracks between Schottentor and Karlsplatz were renewed and the U2 tunnel ceiling was renovated. The lighting in the stations was converted to modern and energy-saving LED lamps, and a new tactile guidance system was installed for visually impaired people to improve orientation. Passengers are certainly glad that the refurbishment is over (see survey below).
Fully automatic operation of the U5 line from 2026
The future U5 already has a structural link to the U2 tunnel at Landesgerichtsstraße. From 2026, it will run to Frankhplatz and use part of the current U2 route. In fully automatic operation without a driver.
Construction work will continue on the surface. The "Zweierlinie" is expected to be handed back to the city by Wiener Linien for redesign in 2027.
Finally, I'm very happy! It's about time that the U2 was running on the entire line. Some of the detours were tedious for me.
Winnie p. (73), Pensionistin
Bild: Jöchl Martin
I use the U3 and U4 lines every day to get to work. You could tell that the alternative routes were much busier than usual.
Göksu S. (18), Arbeiter
Bild: Jöchl Martin
I'm really pleased that the U2 will soon be running continuously again. Especially in summer it was very inconvenient to get to the Danube Island.
Doris p. (65), Pensionistin
Bild: Jöchl Martin
Public transport in Vienna is really great. Renewals and renovation work are simply part of it.
Walter E. (67), Pensionist
Bild: Jöchl Martin
I'm here for work and live in Zurich. The Viennese are very lucky to have such a great subway system in this city.
Gerald L. (54), Bankangestellter
Bild: Jöchl Martin
It's great that all subway lines in the public transport network will soon be running again. We passengers can breathe a sigh of relief. Restrictions are never easy.
Beate G. (54), Angestellte
Bild: Jöchl Martin
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
