Nikolo brings the U2: “Finally, I’m very happy!”

Reopening was postponed twice

During a test ride at Volkstheater station on Friday, public transport city councillor Peter Hanke (SPÖ) announced the good news: "Yes, it took longer. Thanks to the Viennese for being so patient." The U2 should have been running continuously again in the fall of 2023, but there were delays in the construction work. Unforeseeable construction challenges and "surprises" were to blame, they say. In addition to a mammoth tusk, an undocumented sewer was also discovered.