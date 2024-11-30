Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Krone Plus Logo

Between heaven &amp; earth

About the heat pump and its worshippers

Nachrichten
30.11.2024 06:15

Tomorrow is the 1st Advent. Advent means "arrival" and this refers to the Christ Child. "Krone" science expert Christian Mähr is convinced that what is also certain to come is higher energy prices. Alternatives? Are few and far between...

0 Kommentare

"Heat pump, heat pump!" can be heard loudly in town and country. Because of CO₂ and all that, of course. But the heat pump also needs electricity, and that will be more expensive next year. Is there "something that can be done?" Well, for one thing, the heat pump itself is relatively expensive. Money has to be spent to buy it, money that is not available for other things. In most cases, it's not just for other things, but for nothing at all. It's simply not there! So you have to borrow it. But even the relatively wealthy "middle class" only wants to afford an alternative heating system if the state helps them out with astonishingly high subsidies. You get about half the cost back - on condition that you throw out the old oil heating system. Dismantle and dispose of it. In order to rule out any possibility of it being secretly heated up again.

Krone Plus LogoWeiterlesen mit Krone+

Mehr Krone Plus Artikel

Porträt von Christian Mähr
Christian Mähr
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit

Mehr Krone Plus Artikel

Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf