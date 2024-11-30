About the heat pump and its worshippers

"Heat pump, heat pump!" can be heard loudly in town and country. Because of CO₂ and all that, of course. But the heat pump also needs electricity, and that will be more expensive next year. Is there "something that can be done?" Well, for one thing, the heat pump itself is relatively expensive. Money has to be spent to buy it, money that is not available for other things. In most cases, it's not just for other things, but for nothing at all. It's simply not there! So you have to borrow it. But even the relatively wealthy "middle class" only wants to afford an alternative heating system if the state helps them out with astonishingly high subsidies. You get about half the cost back - on condition that you throw out the old oil heating system. Dismantle and dispose of it. In order to rule out any possibility of it being secretly heated up again.