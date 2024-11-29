For Illwerke customers
From April 1: Electricity price drops below 10 cents again
Illwerke is reducing the electricity price for private and commercial customers to 9.90 cents net per kWh. However, CEO Christof German is already putting the brakes on the expectations of all savers - and has good reason to expect that overall costs will rise despite the price reduction.
What sounds quite good for customers at first glance is unlikely to result in savings at the bottom line. Although Illwerke customers will be paying less for electricity from the beginning of April - the gross saving for an average household with a consumption of 3,500 kWh is likely to be around 30 euros per year - the state subsidies will gradually run out.
It is therefore hardly surprising that Christof German, CEO of Illwerke, expects total electricity costs to rise for most customers despite the reduction in electricity prices. "As an energy supplier, we can only directly influence the energy portion," he explains. Here and in terms of grid tariffs, Vorarlberg residents would benefit from the lowest costs in Austria. German also advocates continuing to suspend the electricity tax. Low-income earners should also continue to benefit from lower grid tariffs.
Investments in security of supply
In addition to the reduction in electricity prices, the 2025 construction budget of around 440 million euros was also approved at the Illwerke Supervisory Board meeting. "In addition to investments in the expansion of renewable energies and security of supply, 35 million euros have also been budgeted for the expansion of the fiber optic network in Vorarlberg," said Gerd Wegeler, Member of the Executive Board.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.