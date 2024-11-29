Attack announced
“Children scream for help – perpetrators and victims”
A pupil (13) announced a shooting attack in a new secondary school, the "Krone" reported. Reactions were not long in coming - both from politicians and from "Krone" readers.
The Tyrolean FPÖ regional party chairman Markus Abwerzger was shocked by the report in the "Tiroler Krone". "There is no place for violent pupils in Tyrol's schools," he states firmly. This is not an isolated case: "The education directorate for Tyrol tries to sweep all such incidents under the carpet, but this is the political condition of the ÖVP, which marginalizes all social conflicts."
"Safety for all must be the priority"
For Abwerzger, the safety factor plays a key role: "The safety of pupils, parents and teachers must be paramount, which is why violent pupils must be suspended."
The NEOS also had their say. "Our children are crying out for help - both perpetrators and victims. This case should therefore not be dismissed as unproblematic," emphasizes LA Birgit Obermüller. She recalls her work as a principal: "Every school sets up a crisis team and prepares for all kinds of situations. When a crisis occurs in a school, one thing always stands out: Nobody is satisfied with both the school's communication and the communication of the education directorate. This is where the school authorities need to take action and change their current strategy."
"Expect a professional decision"
Obermüller does not want to assess how the student's behavior should be classified from the outside. However, she expects a professional decision: "I hope that psychologists will take a close look and assess whether it makes sense to continue the pupil at the school or to give him a guided new start at another school."
"I hope the justice system takes action"
Krone readers also discuss: "If something does happen, it will be the fault of everyone who didn't act"; "I hope the judiciary takes very tough action here"; "schools now need security measures like at the airport".
Incidentally, the school in question is located in the Innsbruck-Land district - but we are unable to name the exact location, primarily due to data protection.
"Everything is being played down", says a parent about the announced shooting attack by a pupil. And he is more specific: There is - as reported - talk of an "inconspicuous" boy. But that is not true. "I know that the 13-year-old was or is conspicuous, that he has dozens of entries in his class register and that the teachers have no means of dealing with him," he tells the "Krone", "I also know that there is another such conspicuous pupil at the school who bullies his classmates, beats them up and also has class register entries up to his eyeballs. Normally, they should have been expelled from school long ago."
But that's not all: he also reports of drug slips doing the rounds at school. "The pupils can tick which illegal substances they want to buy." And there are always tests of courage in the course of which "classmates are incited to steal from the supermarket". There was also a teacher "who sent photos of himself to pupils". The parent is convinced that the children "don't just suck all this out of their fingers".
Back to the current case: according to the police, an interpreter was present during the questioning of the 13-year-old pupil due to language barriers. This raises the question not only for the parent, but also for many "Krone" readers: "How do lessons work in this class if the German language is spoken there without exception?"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.