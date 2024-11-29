“Children scream for help – perpetrators and victims”

"Everything is being played down", says a parent about the announced shooting attack by a pupil. And he is more specific: There is - as reported - talk of an "inconspicuous" boy. But that is not true. "I know that the 13-year-old was or is conspicuous, that he has dozens of entries in his class register and that the teachers have no means of dealing with him," he tells the "Krone", "I also know that there is another such conspicuous pupil at the school who bullies his classmates, beats them up and also has class register entries up to his eyeballs. Normally, they should have been expelled from school long ago."