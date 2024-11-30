"This is clearly going too far for me"

The man from Waldviertel immediately reported the email to the police. "This is clearly going too far for me. The world is no longer normal," he says, stunned. The police confirmed the report and the case has already been forwarded to the state criminal investigation department. It cannot be ruled out that the company boss may have been the target of a mass email that many people have received. "However, we are not currently aware of such a case in this form," says the executive. The threat is therefore being taken seriously. Investigations are being carried out in the environment of the blackmail victim as well as on the Internet in an attempt to find out the origin of the e-mail.