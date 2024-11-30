10,000 euros demanded
A criminal demands 10,000 euros from an entrepreneur from the Waldviertel region. Otherwise he would kill him and his family. The State Office of Criminal Investigation is investigating the stranger.
"You have money and luck. I have hate and the power to destroy your world." A few days ago, the beginning of a supposedly harmless email with the subject line "Chefsache" made a Waldviertel entrepreneur's blood run cold. The words came from a blackmailer whose identity is still completely unknown. In the letter, he demands 10,000 euros in the form of bitcoins: "This is my price for your life." They are to be transferred to an attached wallet address (comparable to the IBAN in traditional e-banking).
If you don't pay, one of my customers will poison you with a syringe as you pass by.
Ein Auszug aus dem Mail
However, the threat is not only directed against the company owner personally, but also against his loved ones. "No one can protect you and your family from me." The sender also describes in detail how he intends to hunt down his victim. "If you don't pay, one of my customers will poison you with a syringe as you pass by. You will beg for your life to end."
"This is clearly going too far for me"
The man from Waldviertel immediately reported the email to the police. "This is clearly going too far for me. The world is no longer normal," he says, stunned. The police confirmed the report and the case has already been forwarded to the state criminal investigation department. It cannot be ruled out that the company boss may have been the target of a mass email that many people have received. "However, we are not currently aware of such a case in this form," says the executive. The threat is therefore being taken seriously. Investigations are being carried out in the environment of the blackmail victim as well as on the Internet in an attempt to find out the origin of the e-mail.
