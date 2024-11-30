Hörl negotiates in Vienna, LR Gerber writes letter

Tourism is a state matter

Gerber has already admitted to having "the odd stomach ache" with regard to the ongoing black-red-pink government negotiations. As reported, he is calling for a "reform government in all its facets" with a focus on the economy, industry and location. On the other hand, Gerber is not critical of the fact that LH Anton Mattle has nominated Franz Hörl, long-time cable car and VP tourism spokesman (and Gerber's opponent in the WB election), for Vienna: "A political heavyweight with the relevant experience is negotiating," he says. Furthermore, tourism is a matter for the federal states, 95 percent of decisions are made at state level and not at federal level, Gerber emphasizes.