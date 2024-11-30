Tourism in Tyrol top
Hörl negotiates in Vienna, LR Gerber writes letter
Although tourism is a core competence of the Tyrol, Regional Economic Councillor Mario Gerber has been left out of the government negotiations in Vienna - but not completely. He addresses specific requests to the chief negotiator nominated by LH Anton Mattle.
Important tourism issues are being negotiated in Vienna, but Mario Gerber, the provincial councillor responsible for tourism, is sitting in the provincial parliament in Innsbruck and watching from afar. Labor Minister Astrid Mair, on the other hand, is allowed to get involved in Vienna, even though tourism is at least as important in Tyrol as the labor market.
A political heavyweight with the relevant experience is negotiating.
LR Mario Gerber
Tourism is a state matter
Gerber has already admitted to having "the odd stomach ache" with regard to the ongoing black-red-pink government negotiations. As reported, he is calling for a "reform government in all its facets" with a focus on the economy, industry and location. On the other hand, Gerber is not critical of the fact that LH Anton Mattle has nominated Franz Hörl, long-time cable car and VP tourism spokesman (and Gerber's opponent in the WB election), for Vienna: "A political heavyweight with the relevant experience is negotiating," he says. Furthermore, tourism is a matter for the federal states, 95 percent of decisions are made at state level and not at federal level, Gerber emphasizes.
Position paper already delivered
To be on the safe side, however, he has given Hörl a position paper with important points from a Tyrolean perspective: The abolition of quotas for third-country employees, new regulations for the assessment of employee accommodation with regard to proof of the place of residence and, last but not least, local tariffs.
The wishes expressed by the Provincial Councillor for Tourism give me additional weight in the negotiations.
Ex-NR Tourismussprecher Franz Hörl
Friendly reaction
Ex-NR Franz Hörl responds in a friendly manner: "The wishes expressed by the Provincial Councillor for Tourism give me additional weight in the negotiations," says Hörl. He is very pleased to have been nominated by LH Mattle. Hörl does not want to say anything about the course of the negotiations, except that the climate is "good".
VP regional managing director Florian Klotz emphasizes that with WKO vice president Martha Schulz, another Tyrolean is contributing her expertise. Both Hörl and Schulz are "very closely" coordinated with Gerber and the industry representatives.
Vacancies particularly in tourist destinations
A significant increase in the vacancy tax to up to 30 percent of the rent is to be passed by the provincial parliament in March 2025. The amendment to the law was sent for review on Friday. The opposition reacted very cautiously.
