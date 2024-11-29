"Self-stultification"
Former minister: party politics out of administration
"Initiative for better administration": experts such as former minister and supreme court judge Clemens Jabloner point out problem areas and call for the best people at all levels. Otherwise there is a risk of "the state dumbing itself down."
"The signs of decay in public administration have intensified in recent years." An unflattering testimony, issued by Clemens Jabloner, former President of the Administrative Court and interim Minister of Justice in the Bierlein cabinet. The top lawyer has joined the "Initiative for Better Administration". Yesterday, demands were submitted to a future government. According to one tenor, the administration must not be hijacked by party politics any longer. Because this would also hijack the state.
In order to maintain the quality of the specialist apparatus, it is "essential" to recruit the best people at all levels. In addition to pushing back the party political level in recruitment, this also requires transparent promotion opportunities.
Former minister criticizes secretaries general in ministries
In addition, the specialist apparatuses must retain their control over expertise, according to Jabloner, who clearly rejects the involvement of law firms in the legislative work of ministries. It would lead to the "self-stultification of the state" if it gave up its intelligence and ability to act, he repeated an earlier quote that had caused quite a stir.
The general secretaries in the ministries introduced under the Turquoise and Blue government were also criticized. They had been "deliberately" installed with the task of politicizing the administration: "The fact that they have not proved their worth can be seen from the fact that quite a few have met an inglorious end."
Key cornerstones
Anti-corruption expert Martin Kreutner added: "Democracies around the world are under great stress and face major challenges". In order to immunize them, strong institutions and a public administration that serves the general public and not particular interests are "essential cornerstones". Separation of powers and equality before the law are two essential imperatives.
However, there is still room for improvement here. Kreutner referred, for example, to the often excessively long duration of clamorous cases and the urgent demand for an independent top management in the form of a federal public prosecutor's office. "Good administration means becoming more independent of politics."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
