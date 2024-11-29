Former minister: party politics out of administration

"The signs of decay in public administration have intensified in recent years." An unflattering testimony, issued by Clemens Jabloner, former President of the Administrative Court and interim Minister of Justice in the Bierlein cabinet. The top lawyer has joined the "Initiative for Better Administration". Yesterday, demands were submitted to a future government. According to one tenor, the administration must not be hijacked by party politics any longer. Because this would also hijack the state.

In order to maintain the quality of the specialist apparatus, it is "essential" to recruit the best people at all levels. In addition to pushing back the party political level in recruitment, this also requires transparent promotion opportunities.