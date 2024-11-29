Vorteilswelt
Black Friday and co.

“Christmas business is now being completely redefined”

Nachrichten
29.11.2024 14:21

One shopping highlight follows another in November. Black Week, with Black Friday as the highlight, is regarded as the prelude to Christmas sales with an estimated turnover of 400 million euros. The majority of people use the digital shop window on the internet to prepare a stationary purchase, explains Rainer Will, Managing Director of the Austrian Retail Association.

One in five jobs in Austria is provided by Austrian retailers. "When you make a purchase, you also place an order and secure a job," says Rainer Will in the krone.tv live talk with Jana Pasching. "Of course, we hope that now, when the hot phase of the Christmas business starts, we can still use the so-called fifth of four quarters to ensure that as many people as possible buy domestically."

Hot phase of the Christmas business
The fact that people have put the brakes on their spending is noticeable in retail. The savings rate is high. According to Will, we are seeing a shift towards services and a move away from traditional goods purchases. "Around 80 percent of people use the digital shop window on the internet to prepare a stationary purchase. This means, of course, that we hope that we can still use the so-called fifth of four quarters to get as many people as possible to buy domestically now that the hot phase of Christmas business is starting."

Rainer Will, Managing Director of the Austrian Retail Association. in the krone.tv talk
Rainer Will, Managing Director of the Austrian Retail Association. in the krone.tv talk
(Bild: krone.tv)

The special shopping days redefine the classic Christmas business, which by definition is always the additional sales in December. "It is being equalized by the Asian Singles Day on 11.11 and also by the American Black Friday, which takes place today. Cyber Monday is used by 80 percent of people in our country to buy Christmas presents."

In the talk, Rainer Will also points out in detail the harmful aspects of cheap products from Asia. "Everything is waved through at customs because we don't have the technical capabilities. As a result, we get products in our bedrooms and living rooms, some of which contain plasticizers that exceed the limit values 230 times over," Will warns consumers.

You can see what concrete steps are now being taken in the video above!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

