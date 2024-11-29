KTM has a mountain of debt of more than €1.9 billion

Production at a standstill in January and February

Pierer Mobility AG, the parent company of KTM AG, first spoke about the far-reaching restructuring that would be necessary at the motorcycle manufacturer on November 12. A short time later, it became clear that 300 workers in production would have to go, that production would even be shut down in January and February 2025, and that cuts would also be made in administration - with as yet unknown consequences.