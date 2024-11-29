PSG coach Enrique is “incompetent” and “pathetic”

"..., is so obvious that it becomes pathetic"

The 52-year-old also criticized the line-up. "I didn't understand his decision to set up a 4-4-2 with four central midfielders and a surprising forward line with Barcola and Dembélé. How do you come up with that? I've never worked with a team formation like that before. Enrique has a lot of ideas, but it's so obvious that his players don't understand them that it's pathetic. Luis Enrique has once again got it wrong in all areas."