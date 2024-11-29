Legend lashes out:
PSG coach Enrique is “incompetent” and “pathetic”
Strong words against PSG coach Luis Enrique! He is "completely incompetent" and it is "pathetic" how he sends his players onto the pitch.
Words that come from French legend Christophe Dugarry. After all, he was world champion in 1998 (55 caps, eight goals). The reason for the criticism was the Champions League match against FC Bayern, which the Parisians lost 1:0. As a result of this defeat, PSG are only in 25th place in the CL table, which is currently not enough to progress.
Opponents on the next three matchdays: RB Salzburg, Manchester City and Stuttgart.
They are convinced that they are geniuses, but without Messi and Neymar they are incapable.
Christophe Dugarry über PSG-Trainer Luis Enrique
Dugarry said after the PSG defeat, quoted by Mundo Deportivo: "We can't leave the coach out of it. He's responsible for what happens because he's the one who puts these players out there. He's not 100 percent responsible because he has interesting things, but we have the right to expect something better, not just high pressing."
"..., is so obvious that it becomes pathetic"
The 52-year-old also criticized the line-up. "I didn't understand his decision to set up a 4-4-2 with four central midfielders and a surprising forward line with Barcola and Dembélé. How do you come up with that? I've never worked with a team formation like that before. Enrique has a lot of ideas, but it's so obvious that his players don't understand them that it's pathetic. Luis Enrique has once again got it wrong in all areas."
The scathing verdict of the former goalscorer (Bordeaux, Milan, Barcelona, Marseille, among others): "The team lacks physicality, it lacks everything. They are completely incapable in attack, there is nothing, how can we continue to defend Luis Enrique?"
Dugarry then also drew a comparison with Louis van Gaal. "Never before has a PSG coach had as much freedom as Enrique. I already knew this type of coach with Van Gaal (at Barça). They are convinced they are geniuses, but without Messi and Neymar they are incapable," said the 52-year-old. Rumms! ...
