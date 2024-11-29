Outdoor smoking bans would have an “important effect”

The fact that protective measures can be a motivation for at least some smokers to stop smoking is shown by the results of a study evaluating German tobacco control policy: from 2007 to 2009, around 14 percent of smokers gave up smoking. Just under 19 percent of these former smokers stated that the smoking bans introduced had been a reason for quitting. And almost a third (30 percent) stated that the new regulations helped them not to start smoking again.