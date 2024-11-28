Agreement violated?
Netanyahu threatens Hezbollah with war again
Just one day after the ceasefire in Lebanon came into force, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to continue the war. Should Hezbollah break the ceasefire, the army is preparing for an "intensive war".
The Israeli politician left open what exactly he meant by a breach of the agreement. Since the ceasefire came into force on Wednesday morning, the intensive mutual attacks have ceased (see video above). However, the Israeli military has reported several incidents and is taking isolated action against members of Hezbollah for violations.
The Lebanese army in turn accuses the Israeli army of violating the agreement. Following Hamas' major attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, Hezbollah, which is allied with Hamas, opened up a second front with regular rocket attacks from the south of Lebanon. In response, the Israeli army decided to target the militia in the neighboring country. The attacks were intensified in mid-September and a ground offensive was launched in southern Lebanon shortly afterwards.
Houthi want to continue attacks
According to Lebanese government figures, more than 3,800 people have been killed in the war in Lebanon so far. More than 900,000 people have fled the fighting. According to the authorities, 82 armed forces and 47 civilians have been killed on the Israeli side.
In addition to Hamas and Hezbollah, the Houthi militia in Yemen is another enemy of Israel. The latter is continuing the fight in "all areas", including with "military operations", said leader Abdel-Malik al-Houthi. "It is important to build on the successes on the Lebanese front and move towards further escalation, especially from Iraq and Yemen." Support for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip continues, he added.
The Houthi control large areas, particularly in Yemen, and began firing on ships with alleged links to Israel after the outbreak of the Gaza war.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
