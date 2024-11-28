Vorteilswelt
EU proceedings launched

Nachrichten
28.11.2024 19:28

The EU Commission has now initiated two infringement proceedings against Austria for failing to implement EU directives relating to cybersecurity and the protection of critical infrastructure.

The member states should have transposed both EU regulations into national law by October 17, 2024. However, 23 countries are in default of the so-called NIS2 Directive for more cyber security and 24 countries are in default of the regulation on the protection of critical infrastructures. 

The NIS2 Directive applies to companies operating in critical sectors such as wastewater and waste management, energy, transport, the manufacture of critical products and public administration. The aim is to improve their resilience and ability to respond.

Dozens of proceedings against Austria
The regulations on the protection of critical infrastructure and the resilience of critical facilities are intended to "guarantee the functioning of vital services for our economy and society". 

EU countries now have two months to complete implementation and notify the Commission of their measures. If this is not enough for Brussels, the next stage in the procedure will take place. It may even come to the point where the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has to decide. Incidentally, there are currently over 50 EU infringement proceedings against Austria.

