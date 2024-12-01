Seven animal welfare demands for politicians

Traceable origin

One simple way to prevent illegal trade would be to make it compulsory to enter the animal in the existing pet database before it is sold. It must be clearly traceable where the animal was born, who the breeder of the puppy is and who the parent animals are. Animal welfare organizations that bring dogs from abroad to Austria should also have to register the animal before they pass it on. This would make the path of the four-legged friend traceable for the buyer and also for the authorities!

In September, Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) gave cause for hope in response to an inquiry in the "Krone" newspaper: "The measures to curb the illegal puppy trade in Austria are completely inadequate. There is an urgent need for more controls and an adjustment of criminal liability in the case of the public offering of these dogs on the Internet and also for acts committed abroad."