Not just for Krampus
This red lingerie is devilishly hot!
Unpacking is definitely encouraged here, because this lingerie is simply devilishly hot - and not just for Krampus!
Red lingerie is always in season at Christmas. But they are particularly seductive around Krampus and Santa Claus. Lingerie manufacturers are well aware of this and have launched their most sinful models on the market just in time for the start of Advent.
Gigi and Candice in sexy lingerie
At Victoria's Secret, the angels Gigi Hadid and Candice Swanepoel slipped into delicate red lace and cut a very good figure.
In addition to red lingerie, the US brand also has all kinds of other sexy pieces to discover - such as exciting negligees or saucy pyjamas, under which the sweet promise in the form of panties and bras can of course peek out.
No wishes remain unfulfilled
Agent Provocateur also leaves nothing to be desired. After Paris Hilton, they now have British presenter Abbey Clancy in front of the camera for their erotic Christmas shoot. And she knows that red lingerie is a particularly good way to stretch out in front of the camera.
The lingerie offered by Tezenis and Intimissimi in their Christmas collections is also forbiddenly hot. From cute bras and matching panties with lace details to exciting corsets: there is sure to be a sexy piece for everyone.
And because you won't want to take these sexy pieces off, there are also matching accessories. In elegant kimonos, saucy silk shorts or cozy pyjama bottoms and cuddly vests, the best way to spend the day is between the sheets and in front of the fireplace.
Kardashian seduces during Advent
When it comes to devilishly hot lingerie, Kim Kardashian is certainly not far behind. The reality TV queen has long been an expert when it comes to sexy lingerie and also dressed her models in red underwear for the Skims Christmas collection.
Kim Kardashian will be offering pure seduction over the next few weeks in red lace bodysuits or panties with a cheeky message to Santa Claus. Who can resist that?
Has everyone been good this year?
Rihanna also has quite a selection of red lingerie. Together with the Diesel brand, the singer has created sexy red lingerie that makes wishes come true.
And for those who like it a little more playful during Advent, the cute panties with "Naughty" and "Nice" embroidery will take you to seventh heaven. Especially hot: the gift ribbon for unwrapping is already included in this case ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
