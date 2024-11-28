"Angel girl"
Jennifer Garner mourns the loss of her dog “Birdie”
Jennifer Garner has now posted a sad message to her fans on Instagram. The actress is mourning the loss of her beloved golden retriever "Birdie".
"It's hard to write this - and given world events, it seems crazy to mourn a pet, but after sharing 'Birdie' with you, it's only fair to let you know that she has passed away," Garner wrote in a long Instagram message to her fans.
"Birdie" held on for Violet
Last week, nine-year-old "Birdie", who was "a known foodie" and "never missed a meal", suddenly stopped eating. So they took the golden retriever to the vet.
"We were surprised to hear that she was not only very sick, but that her life was coming to an end," Garner continued in the touching message.
The vet had explained to them that dogs often "hang on until their human comes home from college", Garner explained in reference to her eldest daughter Violet (18). "And we believe that 'Birdie' did just that so we could pet her soft ears together and thank her for being the world's best dog."
"Birdie" is now an "angel girl"
One of "Birdie's" favorite things was reading, Garner also revealed, posting a video of her reading a book on the sofa with her dog in the series of pictures on Instagram.
"She lived a happy dog's life and now has the role she was made for: an angel girl. It's a gift to love and be loved by a creature like 'Birdie'," the Hollywood actress concluded her message.
In the past, Ben Affleck's ex-wife often shared photos and clips of "Birdie" with her fans on social media. Garner promised that her beloved dog would also appear in future episodes of her cooking show.
