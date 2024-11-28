New worry ranking
As part of the "What Worries the World" survey, the market research institute Ipsos asked the Austrian population about their biggest concerns. Almost all respondents agree on one topic ...
80 percent of the population believe Austria is on the wrong economic path, according to the survey. Immigration (37 percent), healthcare (31) and inflation (30) are once again at the top of the new ranking of concerns. Crime and violence (29) follows only just behind in fourth place.
The representative survey, which was conducted in October 2024, shows that although concerns about immigration have fallen slightly compared to September, they remain the most pressing issue for the Austrian population.
Climate does not play a role despite flooding
The issue of climate change (17%) does not even play a role in the concerns of a fifth of the population, losing three percent compared to the previous month. The extreme weather events in September have probably been forgotten again, Ipsos speculated.
The "What Worries the World" survey with 800 respondents also shows that the majority of Austrians rate the current economic situation in Austria as poor. 15 percent of the population even rate it as very bad, 55 percent as rather bad, across all population groups.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
