After the Styrian election
Kunasek invited to first exploratory talks
After the state elections, the winner Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) is endeavoring to form a government quickly. On Wednesday, the first exploratory talks were held with Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) and Anton Lang (SPÖ). The Socialist Youth of Styria, however, spoke out clearly against a coalition with the Blue Party.
Following the state parliamentary elections on Sunday, the first exploratory talks between the election winner Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) and the defeated ÖVP leader Christopher Drexler as well as the SPÖ state party leader Anton Lang were scheduled for Wednesday in Graz. The exact dates of the meetings were not disclosed. The content of the talks was confidential anyway, emphasized FPÖ spokesman Philipp Könighofer. The results would be communicated "in due course".
Small parties also with Kunasek
It was reported from internal political circles that Sandra Krautwaschl from the Greens, Niko Swatek from NEOS and Claudia Klimt-Weithaler from the KPÖ had their talks with Kunasek on Wednesday afternoon. It can therefore be assumed that both Drexler and Lang were with the blue election winner in the morning and early afternoon, as the latter had announced that he wanted to speak to the leaders of the other state parliament parties in the order of the election results.
Chamber of Commerce boss questioned Drexler
It remained unclear on Wednesday with whom the FPÖ would enter into coalition talks. In contrast, more and more ÖVP and SPÖ party members are coming out of the woodwork and making their preferences known or expressing their displeasure. The President of the Chamber of Commerce, Josef Herk, who wants to be re-elected as top candidate in the Chamber elections in March, was particularly vocal about this on Tuesday.
He put Drexler up for debate: "A soccer coach who is not successful is questioned in the same way. A party chairman who is not successful is questioned in the same way." There are no "taboos". On Monday, he formally expressed his confidence in Drexler at the provincial party executive meeting - although it is unclear whether this would still apply after the ÖVP's possible failure to join the government.
Young Reds against coalition with FPÖ
Meanwhile, the Socialist Youth of Styria announced in a press release on Wednesday that a coalition with the FPÖ in Styria was an "absolute no-go". They spoke out "vehemently against a government coalition with the far-right FPÖ". As a sign of protest, they used the election year 2024 as a hook in an action in front of Graz Castle and presented a list of 24 reasons against a coalition with the FPÖ. Similar tones were heard from the Association of Socialist Students Graz (VSStÖ): "No coalition with the FPÖ," said chairman Nicolas Burger. The SPÖ should not play the role of "stool pigeon for the hateful and inhumane policies of the FPÖ - neither at federal nor state level".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
