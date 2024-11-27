Kunasek invited to first exploratory talks

Young Reds against coalition with FPÖ

Meanwhile, the Socialist Youth of Styria announced in a press release on Wednesday that a coalition with the FPÖ in Styria was an "absolute no-go". They spoke out "vehemently against a government coalition with the far-right FPÖ". As a sign of protest, they used the election year 2024 as a hook in an action in front of Graz Castle and presented a list of 24 reasons against a coalition with the FPÖ. Similar tones were heard from the Association of Socialist Students Graz (VSStÖ): "No coalition with the FPÖ," said chairman Nicolas Burger. The SPÖ should not play the role of "stool pigeon for the hateful and inhumane policies of the FPÖ - neither at federal nor state level".