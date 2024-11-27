Certificate received
You provide drinking water
"We guarantee top-quality drinking water from the tap at all times!" This is why the Villach waterworks is constantly subject to strict controls. The waterworks is one of nine certified water supply companies in Austria.
Inspectors from the ÖVGW (Austrian Association for the Gas and Water Industry) recently visited the waterworks in Villach. "This independent body confirms that the team complies with all legal requirements and meets the high standards for water quality, supply security and sustainability at the highest level of technology. This makes our waterworks one of the nine certified water supply companies in Austria," says a proud Erwin Baumann, City Councillor for Water.
The people of Villach can be confident that the quantity and quality of their drinking water is always in order.
Wasser-Stadtrat Erwin Baumann
During the inspection, the experts check everything in detail: the technical equipment, the organization, the personnel employed, the awarding of external services as well as records of the water balance and all documents from the authorities.
39 points processed
"In total, a 39-point list of questions was processed. There was also an on-site inspection, during which our extraction facilities, transport pipelines, shafts and construction sites were inspected. All the required criteria must be met," explains Baumann.
The certification is confirmation that work is being carried out effectively and efficiently. Baumann: "The people of Villach can be confident that the quantity and quality of their drinking water is always in order."
However, water will be a little more expensive for citizens in the coming year. The charges will be increased by 6 percent. This is to cover the upcoming investments in the water supply. The usage fee will only increase from 1.74 euros to 1.91 euros per cubic meter.
