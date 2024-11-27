Trace seemed lost
married couple
Light may finally be shed on the case of a US couple who have been missing since 1980. Charles and Catherine Romer from Scarsdale in the state of New York spent the night in a Holiday Inn in Georgia on April 8, 1980 - after which their trail was lost. Their car was also never found ... until now!
Charles, a retired oil executive and 74 years old at the time, and his wife Catherine were on their way back to New York. They had previously spent a vacation in Miami.
But they lost track of them in Georgia. Suitcases, tax returns and a bottle of scotch were later found under an upturned bed, but the couple's car, parked in the hotel parking lot, never reappeared.
45 years after Charles and Catherine's disappearance, the police have now come across a find in the immediate vicinity of the hotel that could finally solve the case.
Human bones found
The rusted remains of a 1979 Lincoln Continental have finally been found in a retention basin near the hotel. It is believed to be Charles' car. Glynn County Police Department detectives found human bones in the car. The victims have not yet been identified. The pond is now being drained and the ground searched with specialized equipment to secure further evidence.
"Maybe it was just an accident"
Christine Seaman Heller, a granddaughter of Catherine, is confident: "Maybe it wasn't a horrible end, maybe it was just an accident," she is quoted as saying by the New York Times. The article also mentions jewelry worth 60,000 and 80,000 dollars that Catherine is said to have owned. Charles' sons were given an inheritance of 1.2 million dollars.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
