Although the S. family park their cars legally in the public parking lot in their residential complex in Moritz-von-Schwind-Gasse in Kottingbrunn, they regularly find hateful messages and spit on their windshields. A complaint has already been filed.
Ms. S. was astonished when she found the first note with the hateful inscription "Park somewhere else, get it? you S..." on the windscreen of her parked car a few weeks ago. She didn't think much of it at the time, but the messages became repetitive - and increasingly hateful and racist. "My husband has a company car with Hungarian license plates," was the reason why his nationality was then also insulted in all subsequent messages.
The S. family is not aware of any guilt, as their cars are parked in two public parking spaces belonging to their apartment in Moritz-von-Schwind-Gasse in Kottingbrunn, district of Baden. "Someone obviously thinks these two parking spaces are their private parking lot," suspects S.: "My husband has even left his phone number on the window of his company bus so that the person can get in touch and the problem can be solved," reports the woman.
The car window is even regularly spat at. "That's particularly bad taste when you have to scrape saliva stains off the window after a night of sub-zero temperatures," says the car owner, who is very disappointed by such behavior.
Although the victims have already filed a complaint, the perpetrator or perpetrators have not yet been identified. But Ms. S. will not be deterred: "We will continue to be on the lookout!"
