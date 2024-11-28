New rules required
Tourism sounds the alarm: “2000 vacancies!”
Even before the winter season has properly begun in Tyrol, the tourism industry is once again crying out. The reason for this is the blatant shortage of skilled workers. New regulations are being called for.
"The companies are groaning under the lack of employees," says WK division chairman Alois Rainer, "the constant begging for the quota regulation has not brought us one step forward so far. The future federal government must finally tackle this tiresome issue."
WK-Spartenobmann Alois Rainer
"Urgent need for action"
As hotel industry chairman Franz Staggl calculates, there are currently 2000 vacancies in tourism. There is an "urgent need for action".
His suggestions: "Either we abolish the quota regulation in principle and the positions can be filled with third-country nationals after an unsuccessful replacement procedure by the AMS or we increase the quota to a level that gives the industry more leeway."
The current regulation provides for a total of 1,249 third-country seasonal workers for Tyrol, and 4,495 for Austria as a whole.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
