Conference League
Banja Luka against LASK from 18:45 LIVE
Matchday four in the Conference League: LASK have to face Bosnian champions Borac Banja Luka today. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 18:45 - see ticker below.
Click here for the live ticker:
A groundbreaking game awaits the Linz team. If they want to stay in the European Cup this winter, coach Markus Schopp's squad will have to pick up three points today. Linz have picked up just two points in their first three games in the league phase, leaving them in 30th place at the halfway stage of the competition. 24th place is necessary to stay in the mix.
"It's a situation in which we have to play a good game away against Banja Luka and also get a good result," explained Schopp. The Upper Austrians, who have stabilized since his arrival at the start of September, go into their third away match in a row after 2:1 wins in Salzburg and Altach. Maximilian Entrup, who scored three late goals to secure six points for the Athletiker, was the guarantor of success.
The striker's qualities will also be in demand at the Gradski Stadium against Banja Luka. The Bosnians have already picked up four points in their three CoL games - with a 1-0 win at APOEL Nicosia and a respectable 1-1 draw at home to Panathinaikos Athens.
"Strong team" awaits LASK
"Banja Luka are a strong team who are very disciplined on the ball, allow little space and know how to defend their own goal. They are very stable in many positions, have very interesting players and individual quality," said Schopp.
The opponents also have a lot of Austrian know-how. Stefan Savic from Salzburg, who moved to Borac in the summer, is a regular player. Nine years ago, the attacking player spent six months with LASK. Ex-Rapidler Srdjan Grahovac and Sandi Ogrinec, who only left WSG Tirol for Bosnia-Herzegovina at the beginning of September, also play important roles in coach Mladen Zizovic's team. Niko Datkovic, on the other hand, played for Admira three years ago.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.