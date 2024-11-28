Banja Luka against LASK from 18:45 LIVE

"It's a situation in which we have to play a good game away against Banja Luka and also get a good result," explained Schopp. The Upper Austrians, who have stabilized since his arrival at the start of September, go into their third away match in a row after 2:1 wins in Salzburg and Altach. Maximilian Entrup, who scored three late goals to secure six points for the Athletiker, was the guarantor of success.