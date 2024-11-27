Ombudsman Board
Van der Bellen praises Rosenkranz successor
Elisabeth Schwetz was sworn in as Ombudswoman by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen on Wednesday. The 42-year-old succeeds Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ), who is now President of the National Council.
The Head of State welcomed the Ombudswoman to the Hofburg and congratulated her "very warmly" on her new role: "You are taking on responsibility." He saw Schwetz's previous career, who was most recently District Governor of Wels-Land, as a "very good prerequisite" for the role. "Important to mention" was Van der Bellen's role as chairwoman of the social welfare association. He also referred to Schwetz's Romance studies (in addition to law, editor's note): "I envy her Spanish."
Van der Bellen wanted to "expressly" thank Rosenkranz for his work to date. After he had sworn Schwetz in with a handshake and signature, he also greeted her family and stood ready for a group photo.
Only NEOS did not agree with Schwetz
Only the NEOS voted against Schwetz in parliament. Their MP Stephanie Krisper criticized the fact that the selection was made behind closed doors and without any criteria. The FPÖ also argued her suitability on the basis of her function as chairwoman of the social welfare association in her home region. The ÖVP and SPÖ, which also have a representative on the Ombudsman Board in the form of Gaby Schwarz and Bernhard Achitz, referred to the provision according to which the three strongest parliamentary groups select suitable persons. The Greens criticized the appointment procedure as lacking in transparency and quality, but ultimately agreed to the proposal.
