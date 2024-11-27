Van der Bellen praises Rosenkranz successor

Only NEOS did not agree with Schwetz

Only the NEOS voted against Schwetz in parliament. Their MP Stephanie Krisper criticized the fact that the selection was made behind closed doors and without any criteria. The FPÖ also argued her suitability on the basis of her function as chairwoman of the social welfare association in her home region. The ÖVP and SPÖ, which also have a representative on the Ombudsman Board in the form of Gaby Schwarz and Bernhard Achitz, referred to the provision according to which the three strongest parliamentary groups select suitable persons. The Greens criticized the appointment procedure as lacking in transparency and quality, but ultimately agreed to the proposal.