Accusation of rape
Mette-Marit’s son Marius released from custody
Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby will be released from custody on Wednesday. This is reported by Norwegian media.
The 27-year-old will be allowed to return home - although he is still under investigation. As "Se Og Hør" reports, the police will not request any further detention of Mette-Marit's son until a trial. The pre-trial detention ends today, Wednesday.
Charges remain in place
The reason for the police's decision is that there is currently no risk of evidence being lost. At the same time, the police announced that investigations into a further possible sexual offense had been opened. No details were initially given.
New allegations have been made against Høiby in recent months, including assault against ex-girlfriends and damage to property.
The most serious allegations to date were added last week: The police are now also accusing him of committing two alleged sexual offenses. According to the police, this involves sexual intercourse with women who were allegedly unable to resist the act. Høiby denies the new allegations.
Høiby is Mette-Marit's eldest son. He comes from a previous relationship with the Princess. Together with heir to the throne Crown Prince Haakon (51), she has two other children, Hereditary Princess Ingrid Alexandra (20) and Prince Sverre Magnus (18).
Although he is a member of the royal family, he does not bear the title of prince and is not an official member of the Norwegian royal family.
